Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $366,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 860,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

See Also

