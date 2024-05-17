Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Down 5.5%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.59 and last traded at 4.61. 1,561,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,699,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.39.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.