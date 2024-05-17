Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.13. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 335,502 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Aris Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $15,638,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter worth $11,641,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,142,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,272,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $641.09 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Featured Articles

