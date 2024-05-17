Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 23,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,693.47% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

