Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 468,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. 410,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

