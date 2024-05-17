ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $921.75 and last traded at $920.90. Approximately 226,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,173,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $915.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $939.34 and its 200 day moving average is $836.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

