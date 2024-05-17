ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 8.5%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 2,209,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 816,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

ATRenew Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $703.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of -0.25.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATRenew stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew Inc. ( NYSE:RERE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew comprises about 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.