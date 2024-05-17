ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 8.5%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 2,209,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 816,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $703.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of -0.25.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
