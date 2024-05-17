Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 3.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $123,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,247.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 297,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,182. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.