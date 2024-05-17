Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,950.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,551 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

