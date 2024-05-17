Baby Doge Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $264.39 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001639 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004126 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,856,950.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

