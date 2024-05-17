Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 15,581 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

EMR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. 1,616,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

