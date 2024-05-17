Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 290,043 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $491,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.30. 1,784,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,071. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day moving average of $239.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

