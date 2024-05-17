Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,900 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 860,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 162,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.87. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $605,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $265,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $605,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $265,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $849,256. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

