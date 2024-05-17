Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0762 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $35,406.30 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00085579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012945 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.73 or 0.69336943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

