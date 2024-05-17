BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 132,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 75,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BKN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,223. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

