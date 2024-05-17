BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Stake Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.89% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 205,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 389,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY stock remained flat at $11.33 during midday trading on Friday. 57,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.