BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Position Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.