BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKSY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of BKSY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 895,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,971. The firm has a market cap of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.03. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

