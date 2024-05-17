Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
BHFAM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,338. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
