Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

BHFAM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,338. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

