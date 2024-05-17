Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHFAO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. 14,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.51.
About Brighthouse Financial
