Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,396.52 and last traded at $1,394.45. Approximately 523,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,778,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,380.03.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,309.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

