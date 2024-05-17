Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Purchases C$31,240.00 in Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,240.00.

Graham David Senst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Graham David Senst bought 2,200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.90 per share, with a total value of C$23,980.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Graham David Senst purchased 200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,196.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

HOM.U stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.75. 28,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

