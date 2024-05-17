Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.07

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 281701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Burberry Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
