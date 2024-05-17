Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.53. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 689 shares.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $84.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 121.79% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Burning Rock Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

