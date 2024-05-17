Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 11.3% in April

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 952,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 101,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -225.14 and a beta of 1.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Articles

