Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. 819,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,730. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

