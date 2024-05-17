Casper Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Casper has a total market cap of $340.61 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,611,048,842 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,572,176 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,608,945,394 with 12,014,964,298 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02807418 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $5,833,329.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

