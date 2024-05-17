CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $42.49 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05180789 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $2,853,814.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

