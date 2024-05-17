Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $50.63. Celestica shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 749,046 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.