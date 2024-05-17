Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR stock remained flat at $69.65 during trading on Friday. 103,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Centerspace by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Centerspace by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

