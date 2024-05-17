Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.00

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 1490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.
Central Securities Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,433.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $64,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
