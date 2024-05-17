Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.00

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 1490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,433.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $64,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

About Central Securities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Central Securities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Central Securities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Central Securities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

