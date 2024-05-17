CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,514,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 1,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.3 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
Shares of CK Asset stock remained flat at $4.16 on Friday. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.
CK Asset Company Profile
