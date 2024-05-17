CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,514,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 1,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.3 days.

Shares of CK Asset stock remained flat at $4.16 on Friday. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

