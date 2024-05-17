Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Up 11.0% in April

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 239.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,723. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. Analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

