Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNTX. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 616,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,959. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $150.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 6.11% of Context Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

