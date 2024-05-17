Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.97

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.94, with a volume of 73740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,313 shares of company stock worth $15,456,202. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 736.5% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $24,331,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Core & Main by 30.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Core & Main by 35.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

