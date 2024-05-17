Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Corsair Gaming Trading Up 0.6 %
CRSR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 267,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.61. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corsair Gaming
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corsair Gaming
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.