Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 0.6 %

CRSR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 267,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.61. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 678,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Corsair Gaming



Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

