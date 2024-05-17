CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Down 0%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.69 and last traded at $55.99. Approximately 4,323,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,796,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

