Decred (DCR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. Decred has a market cap of $334.61 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $20.83 or 0.00031147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00084754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013089 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.73 or 0.69336943 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,063,190 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

