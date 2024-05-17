Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2,332.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 222,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 263,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 167,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,774,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 238,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.94. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

