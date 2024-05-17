Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.02

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 426525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

