Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.29

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 15441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

