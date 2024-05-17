Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Shares of DT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $290,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 538,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,132 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

