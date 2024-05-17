Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $290,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 538,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,132 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

