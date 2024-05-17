Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,307. Dynatrace has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after acquiring an additional 555,739 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,220,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

