Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Update

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Edgio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:EGIO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,621. Edgio has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgio stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Edgio worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

