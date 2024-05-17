Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.91

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.91 and last traded at $75.83, with a volume of 101042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2,073.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $2,178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 150.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $270,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.