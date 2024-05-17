Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.70. 2,827,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,928. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

