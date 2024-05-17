Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,976,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.18. 715,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day moving average is $226.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

