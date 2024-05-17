Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

