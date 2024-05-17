Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.09. 127,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.27 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.