FCA Corp TX Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Broadcom by 7.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $2,741,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 48.6% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $16.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,309.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,178.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $656.00 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

